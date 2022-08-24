Daniel “Dan” Wayne Webb passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022 peacefully in his sleep. A celebration of life is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on Friday, August 26, 2022, at the Beaufort Hotel in Beaufort, North Carolina. He is survived by his daughters, Caitlin Webb Wright (Bradley) and Elizabeth Maris Holt (Logan); his two sisters, Debra Heath and Kathy Pitcher; and two granddaughters Bridget Wright and Annabelle Wright. Being "Grandaddy" to his girls was the highlight of his life. Dan was born in High Point, NC on November 27, 1965, to Daniel and Nancy Webb. He graduated from North Carolina State University, where he majored in business management and was part of the Lamda Chi fraternity. He worked at Gregory Poole Equipment Company for over 35 years, helping to build its marine division into what it is today. Dan was passionate about the marine industry and he was instrumental in its growth in NC. He founded GPLink, a telematic remote monitoring and location system. He was an active supporter of the Carteret County Board of Education, Big Rock Foundation and Food Bank of North Carolina, among other local organizations. His favorite activities included boating, riding his bike, cheering on NC State football and basketball, and taking his daughters and granddaughters on adventures. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the Big Rock Foundation or Food Bank of North Carolina. Online condolences can be made at www.cumbyfuneral.com. Arrangements by Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point.
