Daniel J. Gentile, Sr., 64, passed away in his sleep at his home in the early morning of July 19, 2021. In his final days, we laughed about how Dan’s first stop before heaven was to go straight to hell to put the fires out! But! Before that, he started his life in Queens, NY. He has now joined his parents, Pasquale and Constance, in heaven. They sent Dan to Catholic School where he gained faith and charm that led him to the United States Navy. During his 22 years in the service, he obtained the rank of Senior Chief and also learned valuable knowledge about Firefighting. In retirement, Dan served as a Volunteer Firefighter as Assistant Chief at Lower Currituck Volunteer Fire & Rescue Station #5. His life was full of service to our great nation and his community. However, his greatest loves have survived him; his wife, Virginia of nearly 24 years; his brother, Patrick Gentile; and his three sons, Daniel Jr., David, and Anthony. Dan ultimately was most proud of his dedicated wife and his five grandchildren, Khloe (daughter to Daniel, Jr.), Giuseppe and Giovanni (sons to David) and Annabella and Cora (daughters to Anthony). He was loved by many and will be missed deeply by all. A memorial service with military honors will be held at 3 pm, Saturday, July 31,2021 at Gallop Memorial Chapel in Barco, NC. Expressions of sympathy and comfort are welcome via the on-line register at www.gallopfuneralservices.com. Gallop Funeral Services, Inc. was entrusted with arrangements.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.