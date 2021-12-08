Daniel Stephenson

Daniel G. Stephenson
ELIZABETH CITY - Daniel Glenn Stephenson, age 68, of Elizabeth City, NC died Saturday, December 4, 2021 at his home. Born in Marshalltown, IA to the late H. Glenn Stephenson and Virginia Hodina Stephenson, he was the husband of Ann Marie Ingebritson Stephenson for forty-seven years. Dan served his country honorably in the U. S. Navy where he received numerous citations and achievement medals. He continued working for the government as an electronics technician with civil service at the U.S. Coast Guard, Aviation Logistics Command in Avionics. He was an electrical genius and was known to be able to fix anything. He flew radio controlled model airplanes and was Past Secretary of the River City Radio Control Club.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters ; Shannon Stephenson, of Elizabeth City, NC and Shelley Winslow (Terence) of South Mills, NC; a sister, Connie Kruse (Doug) of Conrad, IA; a brother, Jim Stephenson (Martha) of Sioux City, IA; and three grandchildren, Sophia Stephenson, Conner Spruill, and Hannah Winslow.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery, 1909 W. Main Street Ext., Elizabeth City, NC 27909 with the Rev. F. Joe Griffith officiating. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Stephenson family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.