Danny Cowley

Danny Elbert Cowley
ONALASKA, WI. - Danny Elbert Cowley, age 84 died on December 22, 2021, in his home in Onalaska, Wisconsin surrounded by family and his beloved poodle, Benny. He was born on November 14, 1937, in Downs, Kansas to Dan and Vivian Cowley.
Danny had a long and successful career of 32 years of service in the US Coast Guard. He retired as an E9 Master Chief. He was stationed in New Orleans at the start of his career where he met the love of his life and partner in marriage for over 62 years, Glenda (Adams) Cowley. Together he and Glenda raised 3 beautiful girls, Lisa, Kathy and Sherrie, each one born at a different duty state. Danny was stationed all over the United States - Tennessee, Florida, California, Oklahoma, Louisiana, finally finishing his tour of duty in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, where he and Glenda lived for over 30 years. After retiring from the CG, Danny opened Cowley TV where he sold and repaired TVs and other electronics. Later, Danny worked for the CG as a civilian, repairing navigation and communications equipment for CG aircraft.
Danny and Glenda eventually moved to Hixton, Wisconsin, where they lived in a beautiful home and enjoyed beautiful sunrises from their deck every morning. In 2020 Danny and Glenda moved to Onalaska, WI to Havenwood apartments where they met many new friends and enjoyed many activities both in the building and on the various outings that were offered each week.
Danny was a firm believer in his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He was a member of Newbegun United Methodist Church in Weeksville, NC where he was active in teaching Sunday school, vacation Bible school and singing in the choir. While in Wisconsin, he was a member of the Hixton United Methodist church where he sang in the choir, helped with the finances and occasionally filled in to lead Sunday Services when needed.
Danny was active in his community, serving on the Village of Hixton town board. He loved fishing, working in the yard, and going on vacation trips with his family. One of his favorite places to go was Branson, MO, because of the love of Veterans and God there.
He is survived by his wife, Glenda J. Cowley; his 3 daughters, Lisa C. Malmo, Kathy J. Stamper, and Sherrie K. Cowley; his grandchildren, Daniel C. Malmo, Thomas R. Stamper, Melanie J. Stamper; a great grandson, Jackson G. Doerr; his sisters Kerry (Jerry) Sherrill and Priscilla (Bobby) Brillhart, and multiple nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dan and Vivian Cowley; a sister, Colleen Chance; 2 brother-in-laws, Bobby Brillhart and JC Chance; a grandson, John W. Malmo; and many loving relatives. We imagine that he is having a grand reunion with them all up in heaven.
A funeral service/celebration of life will be held on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 1:00pm at HAVENWOOD APARTMENTS, 3770 Emerald Drive E., Onalaska, Wisconsin.
Condolences may be offered at the home of his wife, Glenda Cowley, at 3770 Emerald Drive E. #226, Onalaska, WI 54650.
The Cremation Society of Wisconsin in Altoona, Wisconsin is assisting the family with arrangements.