Danny Jordan

Danny Lee Jordan
POWELLS POINT - Danny Lee Jordan, 60, a native of Powells Point, NC died suddenly in his residence on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Danny was born November 24, 1960 in Pasquotank County to the late William Horace Jordan, Sr., and Evelyn Marie Harris Jordan. Danny was retired from the County of Currituck where he was fondly known as "Currituck's Goodwill Ambassador" for his care, kindness to others and his willingness to help a coworker or friend in need. He loved God and his family very much. He enjoyed watching and discussing football with his family which was a passion with him as well as the outdoors and wildlife. He was a sweet, kind soul to his family and anyone that came across his path during his lifetime. He always would lend a helping hand to anyone in need. There is a great void within the family who will miss Danny very much. They know he is in heaven with loved ones that have passed before him. Heaven has gained another angel.
Danny is survived by two brothers, Larry Jordan (Wanda) of Southern Shores, NC and Gary Jordan of Norfolk, VA; two sisters, Joyce Kight (Dean) of Halifax, NC and Judy Jordan Payment (Mike) of Grandy, NC; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and family members. In addition to his parents, Danny is was predeceased by two brothers, William Horace Jordan, Jr, Terry Wayne Jordan, Sr.; and a nephew, Terry "T.J." Jordan; and other family members.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Twiford Memorial Chapel with the Rev. F. Joe Griffith officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the funeral home. Due to COVID 19 the family request that guests please wear a mask. Memorial donations may be made to the Eastern NC Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 2210 Millbrook Road Suite 109, Raleigh, NC 27604. Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Jordan family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.