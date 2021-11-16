David Burgess, Sr.

David Sawyer Burgess, Sr.
CAMDEN - David Sawyer Burgess Sr., 80, of 126 Run Swamp Road, Camden, NC died Saturday, November 13, 2021 at his home. Mr. Burgess was born in Elizabeth City, NC on November 19, 1940, and was the son of the late Everett Burgess and Lorraine Sawyer Burgess. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 44 years, Wanda Dozier Burgess, and one brother, Duke Burgess.
Mr. Burgess was a lifelong member of Sawyer's Creek Baptist Church where he taught Sunday School and served as a deacon. He was a teacher in the Currituck and Camden County School Systems for 14 years, and also served on the Camden County Board of Education for many years. In addition to his years in education, Mr. Burgess spent many years as a farmer and real estate developer. One of his passions was spending time at the Bullyard, the Guard Tract and Dozier Farm, hunting with family and friends, especially David Jr. He was an avid outdoorsman and never missed an opportunity trout fishing in the mountains with his buddy Glenn.
Surviving Mr. Burgess are his two sons, David S. Burgess, Jr. and wife Laurie of Camden, NC, and Jonathan Burgess and wife Lisa of Marion, NC. In addition, he is survived by five grandsons, Zachary and Graham Burgess of Camden, NC, and Elijah, Asher, and Micah Burgess of Marion, NC. He is also survived by one sister, Dianne Barber of Camden, NC, and several nieces and nephews.
During his illness, Mr. Burgess was cared for by a loving team of caregivers. We want to particularly thank Ms. Gladys and Ms. Brenda for their devoted support. Albemarle Hospice also provided great care during his last days. David and Sissy Aydlett and many other friends provided countless blessings to Dad and the family.
A funeral will be held on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Sawyer's Creek Baptist Church, 241 Sawyers Creek Road, Camden, NC, with Rev. Kevin Buzzard officiating. A private burial will follow the service. The family will receive friends on Monday, November 15, 2021 at Twiford's Memorial Chapel from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.twifordfh.com . In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations be made to Sawyer's Creek Baptist Church, c/o Building Fund.
