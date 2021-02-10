David Carlton Watson, Jr., age 71, of Longbeach Dr., Hertford, NC died on Monday, February 8, 2021 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. He was born in Durham, NC on November 16, 1949 to the late David Carlton Watson and Rose Murray Watson. David served his country honorably in the United States Marine Corps serving with the 1st Marine Division, 1st Combat Engineer, 3rd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment. He was a truck driver in civilian life. David was an avid fisherman and motorcycle enthusiast. He is survived by two daughters, Jessica Long (Brandon) and Katie Watson; a sister, Linda Garrett, two brothers, Jeff Watson and Steve Watson, his companion, Shearl Adkins; and three grandchildren, Damion, Tye and Harley. He was predeceased by a sister, Sherry Watson. A service will be held at a later date at Hudson Funeral Home in Durham, NC. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Watson family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.