David R. Dunston, Jr.
ELIZABETH CITY - David R. Dunston, Jr. entered into eternal rest on Friday, April 3, 2020.
Celebration of life service will take place on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Chapel of Beach Rivers Funeral Home. We will adhere to restrictions of Covid-19. In accordance we will not allow more than 50 persons in chapel please call funeral home to RSVP. The service will be aired live on our website, www.beachrivers.com.
You may sign the online guestbook at www.beachrivers.com.