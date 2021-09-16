David E. Riddick

Captain David Earl Riddick, 58, of Savannah, Georgia, passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021. He was born in Elizabeth City, North Carolina to the late Murphy "Jack" Potter Riddick and Naomi Annette Perry Riddick. David was a Tugboat Captain in the New Jersey/New York Harbor. A loyal and dedicated employee of Donjon Marine for 27 years, he was passionate about his time on the water. His experiences ranged from pushing New York's New Year's Eve Fireworks Barge...to the Heroic Boatlift Rescue of 9/11 victims stranded on the banks of lower Manhattan... and so many more amazing stories in between. He treated every person he met with compassion and kindness. Quick witted, David had the ability to keep a level head in even the toughest situations and that made him a natural leader. He earned the love and respect of everyone who worked with him and was the epitome of what a Captain should be. David loved to cook and sit around the fire. A simple man, humble and uncomplicated, he always kept a positive outlook and a grateful heart. Many will remember him as a great friend. Many will remember him as a supporting mentor. We will all remember him as a true gentleman. David leaves behind his beloved wife, Donna Riddick; son, David Riddick, Jr.; stepson, Jason Miltiades (wife Susan); brother, Charlie Riddick (wife Connie); and granddaughters, Hannah, Karleigh, Pauline and Alma. He also leaves behind an innumerable amount of family and friends who were deeply touched by his presence, his friendship, and his love. Rest easy Captain Riddick. May the sun shine on your face and the wind always be at your back. Donations can be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network https://www.pancan.org in lieu of flowers. A celebration of life will be held in his honor at a later date. Please share your thoughts about David and his life at www.gamblefuneralservice.com.
