David George Falk
CLAYTON - David George Falk of Clayton, NC passed away on September 24, 2020 at the Kitty Askins Hospice Center in Goldsboro, NC at the age of 78. He was the son of the late David N. Falk and Ruth S. Falk.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Margaret Gerard Falk. Their daughters are Susan L. Needham (Eric) and Jennifer Liz Dzurinda (Gregory) of Clayton and son Kevin A. Falk (Stephanie) of Auckland, New Zealand. His eight grandchildren are Nicholas and Lily Needham, Graiden, Zoe, Reese and Ian Dzurinda, Magnus and Lucius Falk. He is also survived by his sister Pamela S. Robertson of Minot, ND and a special Aunt, Naomi Nielsen of Minnesota plus several cousins.
Dave was born in Fargo, ND November 24, 1941 and raised in Velva, ND. He had wonderful memories of his time there with friends and family especially at Strawberry Lake. After graduation at UND, he entered the Navy and trained to pilot the HC-6 helicopter. During this time he sang and toured in the Naval Air Command Choir. He retired from the Navy as Commander. In civilian life, he worked for over 40 years as an independent salesman of speciality items.
The family lived in Currituck for 34 years before moving to Clayton. Dave had many interests and hobbies including photography, gardening, bird watching and wood working. He was a long time member of Pilmoor UM Church in Currituck County, NC and an active member of the choir and of the United Methodist Men. He also worked with the BSA and was a member of the Currituck Lions Club.
Parkinson's Disease entered his life 18 years ago. He never complained about it or the toll it took on him and didn't let it steal his quirky sense of humor. His passing was from complications of the disease.
Memorials may be sent to the building fund at Pilmoor United Methodist Church, 192 Courthouse Road, Currituck, NC 27929.