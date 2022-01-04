David Wayne Fryrear
EDENTON - David Wayne Fryrear, 70, went to be with his Lord and Savior Tuesday, December 28, 2021 surrounded by family and friends.
David was born in Louisville, KY on September 6, 1951, and was the son of the late Everett and Ruth Koons Fryrear. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister, Anna Ruth Smith, and brother, Kenneth Fryrear.
A proud veteran, he served in the US Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. Later he worked as a firefighter/E.M.T. for the Newport News Shipbuilding, retiring after more than 35 years of employment. He was especially honored to have received the Meritorious Service Award from the Newport News Shipbuilding for an act of heroism in the line of duty and also received the Medal of Valor from the state of Virginia. Following his career with the Shipyard, he worked as a long-distance truck driver, and once his health no longer allowed him to do so, he transitioned to working back in his home state of Kentucky where he assisted with manufacturing "big" trucks. He later moved to Edenton, NC to be closer to his children and their families. David loved his family, friends, and was a proud member of Chappell Hill Baptist Church.
He is survived by three brothers, Joe Fryrear (Kaye), Leroy Fryrear, and Eddie Fryrear (Linda); his daughter, Crystal Faulk (Brad); two sons, Shawn Fryrear and Christopher Fryrear (Brittany); seven grandchildren, Elizabeth Faulk, Katelyn McKay (Jim), Lauren Faulk, Hayley Leman, Kaleb Fryrear, Emily Fryrear, and Amelia Myers; and a great-granddaughter, Matilda McKay, who was born and welcomed into his life this year.
A memorial service with military honors will be held Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at Chappell Hill Baptist Church, and will be conducted by Pastors Buck Leary and Joey Nixon. Friends may join the family in the church social hall immediately following the service.
Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com .