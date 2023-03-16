David Jones, Jr.
ELIZABETH CITY - Celebration of Life David Jones Jr will be Saturday March 18, 2023, at 12:00 at St James AME Zion Church 911 Park
ELIZABETH CITY - Celebration of Life David Jones Jr will be Saturday March 18, 2023, at 12:00 at St James AME Zion Church 911 Park
Street Elizabeth City NC 27909. Viewing will take place on Friday March 17, 2023, at Stallings Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. David Jones Jr affectionately known as Charlie Flip departed from this earthly life on March 10, 2023.
He leaves to cherish his memories one son Davon Johnson Elizabeth City, NC, Sisters Madeline J.
Williams, Elizabeth City, NC, Vivian Griffin Chesapeake VA and Virgia J. Sutton (Willie), Elizabeth City, NC. Brothers Donald Jones (Felicia) Elizabeth City, NC and Roger Jones, Elizabeth City, NC. Children he raised Geneva Harris, Elizabeth City, NC, Melissa Felton, Elizabeth City, NC and Cleon Cunningham Currituck, NC. He has twelve grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Stallings Funeral Home will be assisting the Jones family with excellence and care during their time of bereavement.
