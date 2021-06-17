David N. Roberts

David Norfleet Roberts, 59, of Edenton, passed away Monday, June 14, 2021 in Vidant Medical Center, Greenville. Born in Chowan County on November 27, 1961, he was the son of Valeria White Roberts of Hertford and the late Frank Marvin Roberts. He had been employed for many years with FedEx. Surviving in addition to his mother is his son, Josh Roberts (Ashley) of Suffolk, VA; a granddaughter, Faith Roberts of Gates; a sister, Jennifer Mercer (Michael) of Elizabeth City; a brother, Clay Roberts of Hertford; two nieces, Jessica Stokely (Chris Stanton) of Hertford and Christy Whedbee (Chuck) of Elizabeth City; a nephew, Steven Roberts of Beebe, AK; and many other extended family members and friends. A memorial service will be held Thursday at 11:00 a.m. in the fellowship hall of Hertford Baptist Church, and will be conducted by Pastor Dario Ruvarac. Friends may visit with the family there in the fellowship hall immediately following the service, and other times at the home of his mother, 146 Riverwood Drive, Hertford. Memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA of Northeastern NC, 102 Enterprise Drive, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com .
