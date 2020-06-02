David Stanley Riddick
BELVIDERE - David Stanley Riddick, 64, of 438 Turnpike Road, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020 in his home.
Mr. Riddick was born in Pasquotank County on May 20, 1956, and was the son of the late Stanley Nathan Riddick and Aldean Hudson Lajara. A graduate of Perquimans County High School, he was a lifelong farmer.
Surviving are his two sons, Jared Nathan Riddick and wife, Mariah, and Joseph Andrew Riddick, both of Merry Hill; and three sisters, Ronda Lynch of Monroe, Gwen Bistarkey of Palm Bay, FL, and Sharon Klotz of Port Richey, FL.
Graveside services will be held Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. in Cedarwood Cemetery, and will be conducted by Pastor Chuck Hartman. Entombment will follow in the family mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Amedisys Foundation, 201 East Water Street, Plymouth, NC 27962.
Miller & Van Essendelft, Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.