David Wesley Ownley, 84, of 959 Cherry Glade Road, Elizabeth City, NC died Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at his residence. He was born August 16, 1936 in Pasquotank County to the late David Cain Ownley and Beatrice Dail Ownley and was the husband of Joyce Bateman Ownley of the home. He was a retired farmer and U.S. Air Force Veteran. In addition to his wife he is survived by three daughters, Rita Ownley Jennings of Hertford, NC, Brenda Joyce Ownley and Beatrice Diane Ownley both of Elizabeth City, NC; two sons, Ronald David Ownley and wife Sherry Underwood Ownley and Wesley Wade Ownley both of Elizabeth City, NC; a brother, Sammy Ownley of Elizabeth City, NC; ten grandchildren, Renee Rippy and husband Reagan, Bryan Jennings and wife Victoria, Amanda Renee White and husband Eric, Ronald David Ownley, Jr., Kathy Elliott, Crystal Elliott, Cecil Elliott, Wyatt Ownley, Michelle White, and Marissa White; and twenty three great grandchildren, Madison Jennings, Michael Jennings, Abbey Jennings, Jesilyn Rippy, Valor Rippy, Emily Jennings, Anna Jennings, Karissa Jennings, Rebekah Jennings, Kaleb Bradley, Haley Bradley, Logan Parker, Carson Ownley, Colton Ownley, Kaley White, Keith Elliott, Crenia Elliott, Destiny Elliott, Jasmine Beasley, Shaundrea Beasley, Madison Elliott, Ashley Elliott, and Cecil Elliott. He was pre-deceased by a daughter, Cheryl Theresa Ownley; and a sister, Katherine Godfrey. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 24, 2020 at Parksville Holiness Church with the Rev. Stuart Meads officiating. The family will receive visitors at the residence. Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Ownley family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.
