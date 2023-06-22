David Wilson Jennings, 63, who resided in King, smiled as he met his heavenly Father on Saturday, June 17, 2023. David was born in Elizabeth City, NC, where he was a North Eastern High School graduate in 1978. After high school, David attended a seminary in Georgia and became a traveling preacher. Later on in life, he would travel to different schools as a historian, and spoke on Native American History, as well as history on the different wars America has been apart of. David was an avid collector of many things, but his favorites were arrowheads, war memorabilia, and coins. David was a faithful servant of God and attended multiple churches throughout his life. David was also a talented guitar player and a gifted wood carver. David is survived by the love of his life, Sharon Huffman, who has been lovingly by his side for 13 years. He is also survived by his three children: Leann Jennings Tucker, and husband Jacob, of Lafayette, TN., Andrew Jennings, and wife Meghan, of Charlotte, NC., and Melissa Jennings Williams, and husband Tyler, of Garner, NC. David was the best Papa in the world to Melody and Seth Tucker, as well as Thea-Mae and Elenor Williams. He was a loving brother to Lyree White and a wonderful uncle to Carla Freeman, Rachel White, and Bethanie Prague. Since he was a teacher, he is survived by lots of students, in which he thought of as extra children and cared for very much. A memorial service will be held at a later date and will be announced. Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of David Wilson Jennings. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.