WILMINGTON - Deborah Barnes Branch, 66, of Wilmington, NC passed away on January 27, 2022 after a lengthy battle with cancer. Debbie was born on March 14, 1955 to the late Elizabeth and Cecil Barnes in Elizabeth City.
After graduating from Northeastern High School she went on to marry the late George "Tommy" Branch and have 3 children together. The family stayed in Elizabeth City for many years as the children grew, making countless memories at family events and vacations on the Outer Banks. Debbie always loved both her family as well as the beach, even after relocating to Leesburg, Ga. In 1996, she always made sure to return home for holidays and make it to the beach in summer. After Tommy's passing, she moved back to NC to take care of her mother and be closer to family. She always had the goal to retire to the beach, which was realized by living in Wilmington, where all her children had lived at some point. Debbie was predeceased by her parents, brother Terry Barnes and sister Joann Wentz.
She is survived by her three children Trey, Joshua,Caitlin, and their spouses, her grandson Benjamin, also by her brother and sister in law, Butch and Edna Barnes, sister in law Kitty Barnes, brother in law Timmy Branch and wife Debbie, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Debbie passed away peacefully in her son's home in Portland, Oregon.
