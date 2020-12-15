Deborah Hinton

Deborah Mae Cates Hinton
ELIZABETH CITY - Deborah Mae Cates Hinton, 69, of 116 Nancy Drive, Elizabeth City, NC died Sunday, December 13, 2020 at her residence. She was born December 4, 1951 in San Francisco, CA to the late Francis Lemond Cates and Jennie Mae Brannon Towne and was the wife of Ronald Bradley Hinton. She was a homemaker.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Christina Hinton Bunch of Elizabeth City, NC; a son, Ronald Bradley Hinton, Jr. (Rachel) of Elizabeth City, NC; two sisters, Saundra and Andrea; a brother Amiel; and three grandchildren, Tyler Collier, Autumn Bunch, and Breyden Hinton. She was pre-deceased by a daughter, Sarah Elizabeth Hinton.
A funeral service will be held Friday, December 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Journey Christian Church, 1923 North Road Street, Elizabeth City, NC with Minister Robert Bess officiating. Burial will be in Memory Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the residence. Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Hinton family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.