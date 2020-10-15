Deborah Teachey

Deborah Roberts Teachey
ELIZABETH CITY - Deborah Sue Roberts Teachey, 68, of 108 Chappell Gardens Drive, Elizabeth City, NC died Monday, October 12, 2020 at Vident Duplin Hospital. She was born March 14, 1952 in Pasquotank County to Alma Ruth Tadlock Roberts of Chesapeake, VA and the late Robert "Bob" John Roberts and was the wife of James Daniel Teachey, III of the residence. She was an assistant manager at Big Lots and attended Geneva Baptist Church.
In addition to her mother and husband, she is survived by a daughter, Dawn Teachey (Marly) of Elizabeth City, NC; a son, Danny Teachey (Avery) of Farmville, VA; five grandchildren, Robin Teachey Wilson, Victoria Harvin, Emma Teachey, Braden Teachey, and Ciara Gilman; four step-grandchildren, Hannah Cook, Kaytie Cook, Jacob Cook, and Isabella Kluver; and one great granddaughter, Scarlett Jacobs.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Twiford Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Boyce Porter officiating. The family will greet friends immediately following the service at the funeral home. Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Teachey family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.