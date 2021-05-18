Debra Lynn “Debbie” Copley, 57 of Camden, NC died Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital. She was born August 7, 1963 in Pasquotank County to Louise Elliott Copley of Elizabeth City, NC and the late Oneal William Copley, and was the wife of Clarence Russell “Rusty” Hastings, III of the residence. She was an administrative assistant at Davis Monument Company and a Baptist. In addition to her mother and husband, she is survived by two sisters, Brenda Copley (Todd Latsko) and Diane Whedbee (Luke) all of Elizabeth City, NC; two brothers, Doug Copley (Amy Barclift) of Hertford, NC and Kenny Copley of Elizabeth City, NC; six nieces, Ashley, Stephanie, Megan, Cayce, Brianna, and Kenley; and one great nephew, Caden. She was predeceased by a sister, Janice C. James. A memorial service will be held Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Twiford Memorial Chapel with the Rev. F. Joe Griffith officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home. Twiford Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Copley family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.