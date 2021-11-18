DeCarolo Sykes

DeCarolo T. Sykes

LUDOWICI, GA - SSG (Ret) DeCarolo T. Sykes, 47 of Ludowici, GA departed from this earthly life on November 10, 2021 at the Memorial Hospital, Jacksonville, FL.

Life Celebration Services will be conducted on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Columbia High School Gymnasium, 902 Main Street, Columbia, NC with Pastor Lawrence Satchell, Officiating.

Interment will follow in the Zion Grove Church Cemetery, Columbia, NC. A viewing will take place on Friday from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Rowsom Funeral Home, 410 Railroad Street, Columbia, NC.

Professional Services of Comfort have been entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations, "Where Service is Our Ministry".

