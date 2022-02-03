Decory Lee

SOUTH MILLS - Decory Diaz Lee, 26, of South Mills, NC departed from this life suddenly on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.
Life Celebration Services will take place on Friday, February 4, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Melton Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Winfall, NC with Rev. Alvin J. Boone, Sr., officiating. Interment will follow in the Cedarwood Cemetery, Hertford, NC. A viewing will take place at the funeral home on Thursday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Decory leaves to cherish his loving memories: mother, Yvette McCoy Lee of Elizabeth City, NC; one sister, Brittney Woodard (Terrel) of Elizabeth City, NC; three brothers, Banchola Parker, Banzola Lee and Deangelo Lee all of Elizabeth City, NC; maternal grandparents, Rev. James and Debronetta McCoy of South Mills, NC; paternal grandparents, Ms. Elva Lee of Hertford, NC and Mr. Roy Hyder of Elizabeth City, NC; maternal great-grandmother, Mrs. Ruby M. McCoy of South Mills, NC; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Arrangements are by Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations.
Elizabeth City, NC - Mr. Roland Donnell Gatling, 60 departed from this earthly life on January 17, 2022.
Life Celebration Service will take place on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 12:00 noon at Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations. A viewing will take place one hour prior to the service. Arrangements are by Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations.
