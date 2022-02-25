Delilian Chamblee

CHARLOTTE - Mrs. Delilian Spence Chamblee, formerly of Camden, NC departed from this earthly life on Monday, February 14, 2022 at the Novant Health Presbyterian Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
Life Celebration Service will take place on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at 12:00 noon at New Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, Shiloh, NC with Pastor W.T. Davis, Officiating. Interment will follow in the Dove's Landing Cemetery, Elizabeth City, NC. A viewing of her earthly remains will take place at the funeral home on Friday from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Masks are required.
Delilian leaves to cherish her memories her loving children, Danny Spence (Kim) of Baltimore, MD, Evelyn Green (Cedric) of Charlotte, NC, Howard Chamblee (Sharon) Hampton, VA, Juan Chamblee (Lakita) of Charlotte, NC, Barry Chamblee (Michelle) of Elizabeth City, NC; six sisters-in-law, Gloria Spence, Jean Spence, Evelyn Graham, Arvilla Williams, Yvonne Chamblee, Cathy Wynn (Wayne); and one brother-in-law, Joe Chamblee. To continue her work Delilian also leaves nineteen grandchildren; forty-three great grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Professional Services are entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations.
