Deloris Hines

Deloris Manley Hines

ELIZABETH CITY - Deloris Manley Hines entered into eternal rest on Monday, March 2. 2020.

A Celebration of her life will be held at the Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church, 836 US-158, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11:00 am with a viewing preceding the service from 10:00 am to 11:00 am.

She leaves to celebrate her life five children, Mildred J. Roberson of Waldorf, MD; Jeffrey E. Hines (Betty) of Baltimore, MD; Hilliard B. Hines Jr. (Delois) of Ft. Washington, MD; Thomas C. Hines (Paulette) of Monroe, NJ; and Meta L. Stroud (Michael )of Winston-Salem, NC; 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Also left to celebrate her life are her two sisters, Faye Slade of Fredericksburg, V.A and Constance Harris of Arlington, V.A. and a host of nieces and nephews.

