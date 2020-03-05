Deloris Hines

Deloris Manley Hines
ELIZABETH CITY - Deloris Manley Hines entered into eternal rest on Monday, March 2. 2020.
A Celebration of her life will be held at the Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church, 836 US-158, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11:00 am with a viewing preceding the service from 10:00 am to 11:00 am.
She leaves to celebrate her life five children, Mildred J. Roberson of Waldorf, MD; Jeffrey E. Hines (Betty) of Baltimore, MD; Hilliard B. Hines Jr. (Delois) of Ft. Washington, MD; Thomas C. Hines (Paulette) of Monroe, NJ; and Meta L. Stroud (Michael )of Winston-Salem, NC; 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Also left to celebrate her life are her two sisters, Faye Slade of Fredericksburg, V.A and Constance Harris of Arlington, V.A. and a host of nieces and nephews.
You may sign the online guest book at www.beachrivers.com. Beach Rivers Funeral Home is expressing sympathy through sincere service to the Manley Hines families.