Delsie Griffin Dail

Delsie Lucy Griffin Dail, 88, of 1088 Beech Springs Road, passed away Tuesday, February 16, 2021 in her home where she was being cared for by her family. Mrs. Dail was born in Chowan County on February 9, 1933, and was the daughter of the late James William "Jim" Griffin and Karene Toppin Griffin. A homemaker, she attended Calvary Pentecostal Holiness Church in Belvidere. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Gladys Griffin; a brother, Alma Griffin and his wife, Marie; a sister-in-law, Pearl Griffin; and by her son-in-law, Mike Jordan. Surviving are her husband of 69 years, James Warren Dail; her children, Jerry Dail of Hertford, Sandra Dail Long of Tyner, and Judie Dail Keaton of Hertford; two brothers, Ray Griffin and wife, Jackie, of Edenton and Melvin Griffin of Florida; four grandchildren, Nicole, Jud, Leanna, and Chilli; six great-grandchildren, Tyler, Brianna, Hailey, Bradley, Averie, and Jace; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Graveside services will be held Sunday at 2:00 p.m. in the Copeland Family Cemetery, 270 Hunters Fork Road, Tyner, and will be conducted by Pastor Joe Jackson. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, no formal visitation is being held, however friends may visit with the family at the gravesite immediately following the services on Sunday. Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Pentecostal Holiness Church or to a charity of one's choice. Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
