It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Demetrius Ray Staten who answered the Master's Call on Thursday, June 10 2021 in Greensboro, North Carolina. Celebration of Life Services will take place on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Memorial Missionary Baptist Church at 2:00pm with Rev. Antonio Williams delivering the Eulogy. Interment will be held at the Dove's Landing Cemetery in Elizabeth City, North Carolina immediately following the Celebration of Life Service. Viewing and visitation will take place on Friday, June 18, 2021 from 5pm-7pm at the funeral home. Everyone attending either service, must wear a mask. Professional Services of Comfort have been entrusted to Adkins Memorial Funeral Home.
