Dempsey Burgess

Dempsey B. Burgess
SHILOH - Dempsey D. Burgess of Shiloh, NC died Friday, August 21, 2020 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. He was born in Elizabeth City, NC on February 14, 1931 to the late Dempsey B. Burgess and Selma Morgan Burgess. He attended North Carolina State University and earned both his Bachelors and Masters Degrees from East Carolina University. He married Ruth Ann Rupert and they had three children. Their son, Dempsey D. Burgess, Jr., deceased, had one son, Dempsey D. Burgess III; their daughter, Jackie Cameron's sons are Justin, John and Daniel and daughter, Janet Bigney's sons are Nicolas and Max. He is also survived by a son in law, Mike Bigney; brother, William E. Burgess of Yorktown, VA; sister, Charlotte Mitchell of Elizabeth City; nieces, Sarah Sylvia and Jamie Koch; nephew, Matthew Burgess and great nieces and nephews.
Dempsey was Associate Dean of Occupation at College of the Albemarle. Dempsey directed the activities at the Dare County Center. During his association with the College of the Albemarle, he taught automotive mechanics and served as chairman of the Vocational Education Department, Occupational Education Director and Director of the Cooperative Education Program. He taught mathematics and science at Camden County High School and was a metal shop teacher at Cradock High School in Portsmouth, Virginia. Dempsey graduated from Elizabeth City High School in 1949. After he retired, he sold real estate for Seagull Realty in Waves, NC.
Dempsey served in the United States Air Force from September 1949 to January 31, 1953. He also served in the N. C. National Guard from January 1949 until September 1949.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Twiford Memorial Chapel officiated by the Rev. F. Joe Griffith. Memorial donations may be made to Shiloh Baptist Church Youth Group, PO Box 31, Shiloh, NC 27974. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Burgess family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.