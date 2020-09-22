Denise Brothers
ELIZABETH CITY - "When peace, like a river attendeth my way, when sorrows like sea billows roll, whatever my lot. thou hast taught me to say, it is well, it is well, with my soul."
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ms. Denise Brothers of Elizabeth City, North Carolina who answered the Master's call on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at her residence.
Celebration of Life Services will take place on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 12:00pm in the chapel of Adkins Memorial Funeral Home. Viewing and visitation will take place on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from 5:00pm-7:00pm at the funeral home. Covid-19 restrictions will be in place and no one can enter either service without the proper face covering. The family wishes to thank everyone in advance for adhering to these guidelines in advance.
You may send online condolences to the family at www.adkinsmemorial.com.