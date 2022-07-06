...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values of around 105.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Virginia and northeast North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Denise Elaine Riddick, 64, of 478 Sandy Cross Road, died Monday, July 4, 2022 in her home where she was cared for by her family. Denise was born in Chowan County on March 11, 1958, and was the daughter of the late Jimmie and Jessie Kelley Riddick. A secretary and bookkeeper with Griffin Oil & Propane in Suffolk, VA, she was a member of Sandy Cross Baptist Church. Surviving are three brothers, James Ronnie Riddick and Stacey Riddick (Karen), both of Hobbsville, and Grayling Riddick (Kathy) of Hertford; and nieces and nephews and their children, Brooke Casper (husband Travis, and children Haley and Hattie), Whitney Ryan (husband Chris, and children Hunter and Nathan), Daniel Riddick, Davis Riddick, and Crystal Eure (husband Gavin, and children Chloe and Maci). Friends are invited to visit with family on Thursday from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. in Miller Funeral Home, 304 Main Street, Gatesville, or all other times at Stacey and Karen's home, 513 Sandy Cross Road. A private graveside service will be on Friday in the Riddick Family Cemetery where she will be placed next to her parents. Her pastor, The Reverend Gary Nistler will conduct the service. Denise wished to express to her friends and neighbors how much she had appreciated the food, phone calls, and prayers lifted on her behalf while she was battling cancer; her deep appreciation to Dr. Cynthia Sile and Virginia Oncology Associates; and for the care provided by family members Karen Riddick and Lisa Ward, by Melody Stark, and by Albemarle Home Care & Hospice and their staff, especially Lisa, Requita, Anna, Amber and Carla. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
