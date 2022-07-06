Denise Elaine Riddick, 64, of 478 Sandy Cross Road, died Monday, July 4, 2022 in her home where she was cared for by her family. Denise was born in Chowan County on March 11, 1958, and was the daughter of the late Jimmie and Jessie Kelley Riddick. A secretary and bookkeeper with Griffin Oil & Propane in Suffolk, VA, she was a member of Sandy Cross Baptist Church. Surviving are three brothers, James Ronnie Riddick and Stacey Riddick (Karen), both of Hobbsville, and Grayling Riddick (Kathy) of Hertford; and nieces and nephews and their children, Brooke Casper (husband Travis, and children Haley and Hattie), Whitney Ryan (husband Chris, and children Hunter and Nathan), Daniel Riddick, Davis Riddick, and Crystal Eure (husband Gavin, and children Chloe and Maci). Friends are invited to visit with family on Thursday from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. in Miller Funeral Home, 304 Main Street, Gatesville, or all other times at Stacey and Karen's home, 513 Sandy Cross Road. A private graveside service will be on Friday in the Riddick Family Cemetery where she will be placed next to her parents. Her pastor, The Reverend Gary Nistler will conduct the service. Denise wished to express to her friends and neighbors how much she had appreciated the food, phone calls, and prayers lifted on her behalf while she was battling cancer; her deep appreciation to Dr. Cynthia Sile and Virginia Oncology Associates; and for the care provided by family members Karen Riddick and Lisa Ward, by Melody Stark, and by Albemarle Home Care & Hospice and their staff, especially Lisa, Requita, Anna, Amber and Carla. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.millerfhc.com.

