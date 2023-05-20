Denise Lilley Jones

Denise Ann Lilley Jones, 68, of 325 Cross Road, died Tuesday, May 16, 2023 in ECU Health Medical Center, Greenville. Denise was born in Washington County on April 8, 1955 and was the daughter of the late Sylvester Lilley and Nola Higdon Lilley Jako. Retired from both the Washington County Tax Department and Lucent Technologies (formerly AT&T), she was a member of First Baptist Church of Plymouth, its Women's Circle, and the Daughters of the American Revolution. Enjoyments included her friends and activities at the Plymouth Senior Center, and taking care and loving on her cats. Surviving are her children, Austin Wilson and wife, Melissa, and Adrienne Wilson and husband, Joe Suleyman, both of Wilmington, NC; her sister, Susan Chappell and husband, Hal, of Elizabeth City; three grandchildren, Adaline Piper Wilson, Myla Ann Roy, and John Kolesin Wilson; and her niece and nephew, Hannah and Hunter Chappell. Also surviving are longtime family friends, Glenda and Scott Smith of Plymouth. A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 17th, at 4:00 p.m. in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road in Edenton. Friends may visit with the family in the funeral home immediately following the service. The family wishes to express their deepest appreciation to the many, many friends and family who have been supportive to Denise during the good and difficult times. She truly loved all of you, too numerous to mention by individual name, but you all know who you are. Because of Denise's love for all four-legged animals, the family asks that flowers be omitted and contributions in her memory be made to any chapter of the SPCA, or other animal shelters and adoption centers. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
