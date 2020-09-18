Dennis McCrea Daniels
ELIZABETH CITY - "When peace, like a river attendeth my way, when sorrows like sea billows roll, whatever my lot. thou hast taught me to say, it is well, it is well, with my soul."
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Dennis Daniels of Elizabeth City, North Carolina who answered the Master's call on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at his residence.
Celebration of Life Services will take place on Monday, September 21, 2020 at St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church at 1:00pm. Viewing and visitation will take place on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church from 4:00pm-7:00pm. Graveside Services will take place on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Crestview Memorial Cemetery in Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina at 12:00pm. Covid-19 Restrictions will be in place at the church and social distancing measures will be enforced. Face coverings MUST BE WORN at all services.
The Family will receive friends at the home of the wife, Tawanna Daniels located at 528 Millbrooke Circle in Elizabeth City, North Carolina.
You may send online condolences to the family at www.adkinsmemorial.com