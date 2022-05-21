Dennis Edward Ray, 80, passed away on May 18, 2022. He was born in Baltimore City, MD to the late Edward and Erma Ray. Dennis grew up in Baltimore and graduated from Mt. St. Joseph High School. He then graduated from the Naval Academy in 1964. Dennis served his country in the U.S. Navy, retiring after 20 years. After his military career, he became a Professor at ODU in the computer science department where he retired after 22 years. Dennis greatly enjoyed both of his careers and enjoyed his retirement just as much. He was active in the Norfolk area youth soccer, coaching for boys and girls and he was also a referee. Dennis was a strong, caring man who loved his wife, children, and grandchildren very much. He was predeceased by his daughter, Leslie Marie McWithey. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife Carole Anne Ray; 2 sons, Timothy A. Ray (Erin) and Christopher T. Ray (Michelle); 3 brothers, Wayne A. Ray, Michael Ray, and Phillip Ray; sister, Linda Conner; and 5 grandchildren, Kaitlin, Alysha, Thomas, Stephen, and Bryce. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 from 6-8:00 PM at Smith & Williams Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation. You may offer condolences at www.smithandwilliamskempsville.com
