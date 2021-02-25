MRCM Dennis F. Morse, U.S.N. E-9 retired, went home to be with his Lord on February 22, 2021 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. He was born in Chicago, Illinois on April 19, 1939 and raised in the U. S. Navy. Dennis joined the Navy on April 26, 1956. Den’s service to his country aboard three sub rescue vessels spanned 22 years. He was a deep-sea diver, master skydiver, and a man of many talents which he shared with many friends. He will be missed. He is survived by his loving wife, Corky, of fifty-three years; three daughters, Catherine Kincaid (son Sean) of Virginia Beach, Theresa Jones (daughter, Sandra and her two sons) of Georgia, and Bonnie Orel (sons Raiden and Anakin) of Canada; a brother-in-law, Jim Davis, of South Mills; sisters Sharon Nielsen and her two children, and Kay and her two children; and sister-in-law, Bang Ja Fields, of South Mills. The family expresses appreciation to the entire Sentara Albemarle Hospital Cardiac Ward and the M.I.C.U. for excellent care and Community Hospice for their help during his nine day stay. There will be no public service. His ashes will go to Florida for burial at sea to be with seven other master divers’ ashes. They have their own little spot and this was his wish. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the SPCA of Northeastern NC, 102 Enterprise Dr., Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Morse family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
