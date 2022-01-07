Dennis Felton

Dennis Edward Felton
ELIZABETH CITY - Dennis Edward Felton, 73 of Elizabeth City, NC transitioned from this earthly life on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at his residence.
Life Celebration Services will take place on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 12:00 Noon at Mount Lebanon A.M.E. Zion Church, Elizabeth City, NC. A viewing will take place at the funeral home on Friday from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Interment will follow in West Lawn Cemetery. MASKS ARE REQUIRED.
Professional Services of Comfort has been entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations.