Dennis L. Cartwright, Jr.

Dennis Leroy “Beaver” Cartwright, Jr. age 74, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Monday, October 4, 2021 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Born in Pasquotank County, NC on April 5, 1947 to the late Dennis Cartwright and Margaret Simpson Cartwright, he was the widower of Janice Cartwright. Mr. Cartwright served in the U. S. Coast Guard Reserves. He was the manager of the Border Station on opening day in 1998. He enjoyed fishing, loved his family, and was a hard-working man with a heart of gold who would give you the shirt off of his back should you need it. He is survived by a daughter, Patty Parrish Seko (Brian) of Elizabeth City, NC; a son, Sam Cartwright of Elizabeth City, NC; four grandchildren, Amanda Bray, Jacob Cartwright, Justin Cartwright, and Madeline Parrish; and five great-grandchildren, Haylee, Harley, Scarlette, Meredith, and Lorelei. He was predeceased by two brothers, Roy Cartwright and Jimmy Cartwright. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, October 8, 2021 at West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Thursday evening from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. at Twiford Memorial Chapel. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the family of Mr. Cartwright. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
