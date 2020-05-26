Dennis Sawyer

Dennis Robert Sawyer
ROCKY MOUNT - Dennis Robert Sawyer, 78, surrounded by his daughters, passed away peacefully at his home Friday, May 22, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Carolyn Lee Scott Sawyer; parents, John Alfred and Evelyn Skyles Sawyer; and son-in-law, Kemp Edwards. Dennis proudly served our country in the United States Marine Corp and was an employee of Don Bulluck Chevrolet for over 49 years. He was also a Scottish Rite Mason and member of the Sudan Shrine.
Dennis leaves to cherish his memory three daughters, Terri Edwards, Gail Sawyer, and Lori Joyner (Allen); grandchildren, Davis Edwards, John Sawyer, Brittany Joyner, Joshua Joyner (Elizabeth); great-granddaughter, Emory Joyner; brother, John A. Sawyer, Jr. (Jackie); sisters, Millicent Owen (Dickie), Mary Evelyn Hopkins (Norman), and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank Hospice and Palliative Care of UNC Nash for the care and compassion shown to our dad during this difficult time.
No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sudan Shriners Childrens Hospital Fund, 403 East Front Street, New Bern, NC 28560.
