CAMDEN - Derrick Domena, age 46, of Camden, NC died on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Born in Chicago, IL on March 3, 1975, to late Ruben Felix Domena and Candice Ambs and raised in Manati, Puerto Rico. He was an amazing husband of Sabrina Domena. Derrick served his country honorably in the U. S. Navy as an Engineer. He was a member of Fountain of Life Church.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter Kiaraliz (Brian) of VA; two sons, Derrick Alexander (Kelly) of FL and Derrick Jayden of Camden, NC; two grandchildren Lya and Yadiel of VA.
Derrick was an extraordinary husband, a great dad and grandfather, who gave amazing hugs and had amazing supportive advice. He is loved by so many people who have become family. He had great taste in music, enjoyed spending time with family, and was passionate in gaming.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, February 18, 2022 at Twiford Memorial Chapel with Pastor Hans Hess and Pastor Mike Hensley officiating. A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday evening from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.twifordfh.com .
