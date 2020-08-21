Derrik Ratlif
ELIZABETH CITY - Derrik Ratlif, 70, of 105 Whitehurst Street Elizabeth City, N. C. entered from Labor to Reward on Sunday August 16, 2020 in his residence surrounded by family.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 1:30 P. M. in Holy Family Catholic Church with Military Honors. Condolences may be made to the family and other related details of the service may be found at www.robinsonfuneralandcremation.com.
A. C. Robinson & Son Funeral Home, Inc. is assisting the Ratliff and connected families.