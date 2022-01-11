Desmond Mitchell

Desmond Lee Mitchell
MOYOCK - Desmond Lee Mitchell, 58 of Moyock, NC departed from this earthly life on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.
Celebration of Desmond's life will take place on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Dove's Landing Cemetery, Elizabeth City, NC with Pastor Frederick Godfrey, Officiating. A viewing will take place at the funeral home on Tuesday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Desmond was preceded in death by his sister April Denise Mitchell.
He leaves to cherish his memories; his loving mother Carolyn Mitchell of Elizabeth City, NC and devoted father Jimmie Mitchell of Linden, NJ, three brothers Dennis Mitchell, Derrick Mitchell (Kathy deceased) and Jewel Eason all of Elizabeth City, NC. Maternal grandmother Virginia Banks of Elizabeth City, NC. He also leaves to cherish loving significant other for 35 years Cathy Mercer of Moyock, NC; children that he raised and loved as his own Demetrics Mercer (Kanisha) of Elizabeth City, NC & Mielissa Mercer of Barco, NC, Grandchildren, Kamaurie, Dominic, Kamiyah, Cam'Ryn, Kamani, Kamry; two special nieces and a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Professional Services of Comfort has been entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations.