Deveja Cooper

Deveja Quasha'e Cooper
HARRISBURG - "When peace, like a river attendeth my way, when sorrows like sea billows roll, whatever my lot, thou hast taught me to say, it is well, it is well, with my soul."
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Miss Deveja Quasha'e Cooper of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania (formerly of Elizabeth City, North Carolina) who entered into eternal rest on Sunday, June 14, 2020.
Celebration of Life Services will take place on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the United House of Prayer for All People located at 1317 Southern Avenue in Elizabeth City, NC with Pastor Elder John Shelley, Officiating and Elder Lorenzo Barner will deliver the Eulogy. She will lie in state from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. A viewing of her earthly remains will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Adkins Memorial Funeral Home located at 1905 North Road Street in Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, no persons attending the viewing or the funeral service will be permitted to enter without a MASK. Social distancing measures will also be in affect. The family wishes to thank everyone for their willingness to adhere to these guidelines in advance.
