Dewey Cooper Simpson
ELIZABETH CITY - Dewey Cooper Simpson entered into eternal rest on Sunday, April 26, 2020.
Celebration of Life service will be Saturday, at 1:00 pm on May 2, 2020 at the Chapel of Beach Rivers Funeral Home. Due to Covid-19 guidelines, please contact funeral home for attendance. You may watch the service at www.beachrivers.com. Viewing will take place Friday, May 1, 2020 from 4-7 pm at the funeral home.
Dewey leaves to cherish his memories: siblings, Geraldine Chester, Chesapeake , V.A., Freddy Moore, Florida, Brenda Simpson, Janie Simpson, and Marion Bailey all of York, P.A., Lawrence Simpson of New York, Larry Simpson, Barry Simpson, Terry Simpson, and Major Simpson, all of Moyock, NC; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Beach Rivers Funeral Home is expressing sympathy through sincere service to the Simpson family.