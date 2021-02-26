A graveside service will be held for Mrs. Diane B. Williams on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 12:00 noon at Rest Haven Memorial Park Cemetery, 4615 E. Hanna Avenue, Tampa, Florida with Rev. Alec Hall, Officiating. The service will be live streamed on the Wilson Funeral Home webpage, www.wilson-funeralhome.com (click on Facebook.) Mrs. Diane B. Williams, was called home by her Heavenly Father from labor to reward on Monday, February 22, 2021, while in Heartland Health Care Center, North Sarasota, Florida with the love and support of her family. Mrs. Diane B. Williams was born on October 24, 1950 in New York, NY to the parentage of Lenworth Gunther, Jr. (father) and Enid Elaine Dyer (mother). In the mid 80’s Diane B. Williams married Roland Williams in New York joining her and her two loving sons together in unity. In her early years she accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior and later served as Deaconess at New St. Matthew Missionary Baptist Church. In 1995, Mrs. Williams was awarded Investigator of the Year from the United Council on Welfare Fraud. Her commitment to social services and the community spanned decades. She enjoyed collecting angels and spending time with her family. Diane B. Williams was a praying angel whose strength protected her family. Diane B. Williams was preceded in death by her loving husband, Roland Williams and both parents Lenworth Gunther, Jr. and Enid Elaine Dyer. Our beloved Diane B. Williams will be remembered by her lovely family two sons, Anthony G. Williams, Sr. (, Fiancé, De Shana) and Michael A. Williams (wife, Vandrese) all of Tampa, FL; three loving grandsons, Anthony G. Williams, Jr., Christian Williams and Cameron Williams; loving brother, Lenworth Gunther, III other relatives and friends who all held special places in her heart. There will be a viewing on Friday February 26, 2021 from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Wilson Funeral Home, 3000 N. 29th Street, Tampa, Florida. Due to the current CDC restrictions, we are asking that you use the visitation as an opportunity to pay your final respect. For your convenience and safety, we have extended our visitation hours. “A Wilson Service” www.wilson-funeralhome.com.
