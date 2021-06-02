Dianne Elizabeth Matthews McPherson, 75, of Elizabeth City, passed away Monday, May 31, 2021 in her home where she was being cared for by family. Mrs. McPherson was born in Perquimans County on February 5, 1946, and was the daughter of the late Walter Edward "Ned" Matthews, Jr. and Alpha Betty Godfrey Matthews. A graduate of Perquimans County High School, she retired as a sales representative with Sprint (formerly Carolina Telephone Co.) in Elizabeth City following 35 years of employment, and was a member of Cedar Grove United Methodist Church. Surviving is her husband of 53 years, William Douglas McPherson, Jr.; her daughter, Kimberly Powell (husband, Lee) of South Mills; her sister, Linda M. Bright (husband, William Douglas) of Elizabeth City; her brother, Walter Ken Matthews (wife, Cheryl) of Hertford; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Funeral services will be held Friday at 11:00 a.m. in the Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Chapel, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, and will be conducted by the Rev. Reggie Ponder. A private burial will be in West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family in the funeral home immediately following the service, and other times at the residence. The family wishes to express their deep appreciation to the staff of Albemarle Home Care and Hospice for all the love and support provided to Mrs. McPherson and the family during their time of need.Memorial contributions may be made either to Cedar Grove U.M.C., in care of Monica Thornton, 418 Lake Road, Hertford, NC 27944 or to the SPCA of Northeastern NC, 102 Enterprise Drive, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.