Dianne Nixon Watts, a loving mother, dedicated administrative assistant, and faithful member of Berea Baptist Church, passed away on June 30, 2023, at the age of 80. She was born on June 4, 1943, in Elizabeth City, NC, to Alphonso and Elsie Meads Nixon. Dianne spent many years working as an administrative assistant for Pasquotank County Soil and Water, where her commitment and professionalism were widely regarded. Her hard work and attention to detail made her an invaluable member of the team. In addition to her professional achievements, Dianne cherished her role as a mother and grandmother. She leaves behind her daughters, Candee Watts of New Bern, NC and Michelle Johnson (Troy) of Elizabeth City, NC; her son, Brandon Dail (Mallory) of Elizabeth City, NC; and her brother, Michael Lee Nixon (Cindi) of Florence, SC. Dianne was a source of unwavering love and support for her seven grandchildren: Sara Danielle Craig (Jared) of New Bern, NC; Jackson Cooper (Bailey) of New Bern, NC; Alex Joyner of Farmville, NC; Troy Crouse, Marlee Johnson, Blake Johnson, and Bryce Dail, all of Elizabeth City, NC. She also had the joy of being a great-grandmother to Natalie, James, Libby, and Clara Craig, all of New Bern, NC. Dianne's life was marked by her devotion to her family and her faith. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Charles Fredrick Watts, as well as her father, Alphonso Nixon, and mother, Elsie Meads Nixon. A funeral service will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Twiford Memorial Chapel with Pastor Davin Phillips officiating. The family will receive friends and relatives immediately following the service. Dianne’s service will be live streamed. Visit her obituary page at www.TwifordFH.com to view the live stream. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 E. Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is assisting the Watts family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
