Dianne Smith

Dianne Marie Hardy Smith
ELIZABETH CITY - Dianne Marie Hardy Smith, age 75, of Small Dr., Elizabeth City, NC died Saturday, July 18, 2020 at her home. Born in Bethesda, MD on October 12, 1944 to the late John Harrison Hardy and Regina Gregory Hardy, she was the wife of Ronald W. Smith for 55 years. A renowned baker, she was the proud owner of Aunt Di's Biscotti. Coming from a large family in Takoma Park, MD, she raised her own family in the Chicago area before moving to Elizabeth City. Dianne was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church where she tirelessly volunteered with the Martha & Mary Bereavement Ministry and the Souls Meal Ministry, but her family was her life and her joy.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughters, Deborah A. Zack and Regina M. Porter; a son, Gregory A. Smith, a sister, Margaret H. Thomas; two brothers, Don Hardy and Joe Hardy; eight grandchildren, Joe Zack, John Zack, Charles Porter, Emma Porter, Kyla Porter, Bennett Smith, Clay Smith and Mackenzie Smith; and one great granddaughter, Charlotte Smith.
A funeral mass will be held at St. John the Evangelist, 10103 Georgia Ave., Silver Spring, MD on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. John Mudd officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Glen Cemetery, 9700 Rosenteel Ave., Forest Glen, MD 20910. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hospice Foundation of America at https://hospicefoundation.org/ . Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Smith family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.