COINJOCK - Dillon Daniel Hunt, also known as "D" or "Pickle" was tragically taken from us in Minnesota on August 5, 2022. Dillon was born in Minnesota and moved to North Carolina in 2004.
Dillon graduated from Currituck County High school and continued his education at COA in Computer Tech. Technology came easy to Dillon and he passed this legacy on to his son, Jacob. Jacob was the center of Dillon's heart and the light of his world.
Dillon was preceded in death by his sister, Amanda Lee Gardinier Hunt and his grandfather Gary. He is survived by his son, Jacob Paul Angelo Hunt, his mother, Tonia Gardinier; his father, Daniel Hunt; his step-dad, Paul Bergara; his sister, Alicia Hunt; his four half-brothers, Korbin, Myles, Anthony, and Jaxon; two half-sisters Calidora and Paige; his grandparents Mary, Ernie and Melinda, Nancy, and Johnny and Debra and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
The lives of Amanda Hunt and Dillon Hunt will be honored together at a memorial service Sunday, January 15, 2023 at 2 pm at Gallop Memorial Chapel in Barco, NC. Please share condolences with the family at www.gallopfuneralservices.com. Gallop Funeral Services, Inc. was entrusted with arrangements.
