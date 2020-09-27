Dixie Hill

Dixie Burgess Hill
ELIZABETH CITY - Dixie Pauline Burgess Hill, age 91, of 1600 Darian Dr., Elizabeth City, NC passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation. Born in Camden County, NC on October 6, 1928 to the late Howard Lycurtis Burgess and Mollie Bell Forbes Burgess, she was the widow of Julian Lee Hill, Jr., her husband for seventy-two years before his passing in December of 2019. She was a member and Sunday School teacher at the Church of Christ and later a member of First Christian Church. She worked as a bookkeeper in insurance as well as for Todd's Pharmacy. Dixie was a loving, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and cherished friend to many who knew her.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by two sisters, Lucille Burgess Sanderlin and Doris Burgess Kight. She is survived by a daughter, Arlene Hill Jeffries and husband Mark of Fayetteville, NC; two sons, Gary Hill and wife Marsha of Elizabeth City, and Howard Hill of Beverly Hills, CA; four grandchildren, Justin Hill and wife Greta, Myra Hill O'Neill and husband Christopher, Dr. Jared Jeffries, Ashton Jeffries Ferrell and husband Dane; four great-grandchildren, Ava O'Neill, Brooklyn O'Neill, Preston Ferrell, and Brighton Ferrell.
The family wishes to express their deep appreciation to all the wonderful caregivers and staff at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation.
A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Twiford Memorial Chapel, officiated by Minister Homer Styons. A private burial will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Hill family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.