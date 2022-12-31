Dolores A. Lawrence

Dolores Aileen Lawrence, age 92, of Elizabeth City, NC, formerly of Swanton, Ohio died December 26, 2022 at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. She was born in Anthony, KS on March 16, 1930 to the late Perry Frieouf and Lydia Albert Frieuof. She and her siblings were raised on a family farm in Renfrow, OK that her paternal grandfather, Joseph Frieouf, obtained during the Cherokee Strip Land Run in 1893 after immigrating from Czechoslovakia. This property is still managed and maintained by family members. After graduating from the Wichita business college in 1947 she worked for a CPA firm in Wichita for several years. She met her future husband, Grady, at a church function and they were married on April 18, 1952. She gave up her secretarial job to become a full-time homemaker, wife and mother. Grady’s job then took them to the Bay Area in California. In 1973 Grady’s job took them to Swanton, OH near Toledo. While in Swanton the family started a honeybee business which they had for 5 years. Being the outgoing lady she was, Dee became involved in the Welcome Wagon group, welcoming new neighbors to the Swanton area. Many of those she welcomed became lifelong friends. She lived there for the next 43 years until re-locating to Elizabeth City in 2016 to be closer to family. Dee enjoyed sailing with her family in the Bay Area while living there, reading, traveling, gardening, and researching her Bohemian history. She was even able to travel back to the Czech Republic on two different occasions and was able to visit with family members who still live there in the area where her grandfather immigrated from all those years ago. She enjoyed cooking and was always searching for a new recipe. Her interests were vast and many but none more important than her family or friends. No matter what she was doing she always made time to listen. Dolores was pre-deceased by her husband of 52 years, Grady I. Lawrence, her son Kevin Lawrence (California), a sister LaVona DeVore (CO), a brother Gerald Frieouf (OK). She leaves behind 2 sons, Jeffrey (Rhonda) of Elizabeth City and Irvington, VA, Steven (Mary) of Tucson, AZ and a son by choice Aldo Boitano (Claudia) of Santiago, Chile. Five grandchildren, Fawn Wipf (Kevin), Heather Weldon (Chris), Charlie Fox (Chelsey), Ted Fox (Lauren), and Matteo Boitano Moyano. Five great-grandchildren, Cassidy Wipf, Colton, Cooper, Callen and Emery Fox. A sister, Joan Adams of Tucson, AZ, two nephews and a niece Richard, Darwin and Patti DeVore and their families. Dee’s dash here on earth from beginning to end was a full and eventful one and filled with so much love. Burial will be at a later time at the Czechoslovakian Cemetery in Caldwell, KS. Memorial contributions can be made to The Tunnel to Towers Foundation or the Bethel-Emmanuel Scholarship Fund at 142 Old Bethel Rd, Lively, VA 22507. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is assisting the Lawrence family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
