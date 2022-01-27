Donald Bogues

Donald Leroy Bogues

Donald Leroy Bogues entered into eternal rest on Saturday, January 22, 2022. Celebration of Life Service will take place on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 2 PM at the Camden Middle School Camden, North Carolina. Viewing will take place on Friday from 5 to 7 at the funeral home. Donald was a member of New Sawyer Creek Missionary Baptist Church and he also was a member of Prince Hall Masonic Lodge. He worked for C & L Concrete.

Donald L. Bogues leaves to cherish his precious memories: wife, Rose L. Bogues; sons, Quandra Bogues (Yoshida) and Dondre Bogues; daughter, Ta-TeAna Bogues; four grandchildren; mother, Pennie Bogues Bailey; siblings, Claude Bogues (Mary), Charlotte Evins (Dr. Kenneth), and Velma Hill(Jerry); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

