...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM FRIDAY TO
2 AM EDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with a few gusts up to 35
kt and rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 8 AM Friday to 2 AM EDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Donald Clay Tillett, 57 departed this life on Friday, 31 March 2023 after a long courgeraous battle with cancer. He was the husband of Pamela Winston-Tillett of 401 Acron Grove Lane Apt E, Chesapeak, Va. 23320. He is the son of the late Joseph Carroll Tillett and Mrs. Gladys(Juniors) Tillett of Camden. Donald was a native of Camden, where he graduated from Camden Cty High School in June of 1983. Donald was raised in a Christian Home and gave his life to the Lord at a young age. He went on to graduate from the Shipbuilders Apprentice Ship Program where he was employed for may years. His Suviors include his wife Pamela, his children Crystal(Christopher) and Brandon Joseph. His sister, Rev. Nancy Hightower of Favettevlle; his brother, Joseph Anthony(Vicky)Tillett, of Eliz. City; two nieces, one nephew and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, family and friends. Services will be held at the Mitchell Care & Funeral Home, Elizabeth City Friday, 7 April 2023 at 1:00pm.
